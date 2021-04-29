Advertisement

838 Boutique

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

A place for women’s clothing, accessories, and other gift ideas is actually a space for several local vendors. 838 Boutique features inventory that is always fresh and ever-changing. Christina Schulte is the floor manager at the Duck Creek Plaza location joining PSL remotely.

838 Boutique is filled with 6 unique boutiques and multiple artists/craftsmen to satisfy your gift needs all in one shop. It is a retail space where you will find the true boutique shopping experience. Every style and type of garment and accessories are available including business attire, pajamas, jackets, t-shirts, handbags, and jeans. Gift items such as candles, chocolates, etc. Catalina Rose jewelry is offered at the store, too.

838 Boutique / 838 Middle Rd. / Bettendorf, Iowa 52722 / 563-396-6075 / beyersherri81@gmail.com / FACEBOOK

So much new this week. 🌷🌷838 Boutique has what you need for Spring, Summer, Mother’s Day, and end of the school year gifts! 🏃‍♀️ on in!

Posted by 838 Boutique on Thursday, April 15, 2021

