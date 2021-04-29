Advertisement

Bear breaks through screened porch to swim in Florida pool

‘He’s very sneaky’
By Megan Myers
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NAPLES, Fla. (WBBH) – Karen Bockrath woke up one morning recently to find this large hole in her screen.

It turned out to be a “bear-y” special guest.

“I would see the pool deck would be all wet,” Bockrath said.

She knew someone or something was sneaking in.

A certain bear who liked to hang out in her backyard immediately came to mind.

“I kind of figured it was the bear, but I couldn’t really catch him,” Bockrath said.

But the bear couldn’t stay stealthy forever. Or could he?

“He’s very sneaky. I mean, I don’t see him unless I hear the water moving or I see a ripple across it,” she said.

Then one day, she heard splashing and Bockrath came outside to find a visitor in her pool.

“There’s a little ledge over there that he sits on,” she said, pointing to steps that go down into the pool.

Now, he’s a dip on a regular basis.

“He always uses the same entrance,” according to Bockrath, an entrance he created by tearing a hole in the screen surrounding the pool.

“This is the first destruction he’s really done,” she said.

Bockrath’s seen bears around her neighborhood for years.

“Now that he’s coming into the pool, it does kind of make me a little nervous at times,” she said.

But her 6-year-old grandson thinks the whole thing is cool.

Bockrath takes pictures of the bear and sends them to him.

“He takes them to show-and-tell and tells everyone this is my grandma’s pet bear,” she said.

