Becoming sunny by the afternoon

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Any lingering showers and fog will quickly clear out to the east this morning and skies will gradually clear by the afternoon. NW winds will gust close to 25mph, but with the sun returning temps should climb back into the upper 60s and low 70s. Quiet weather will continue into Friday and Saturday. Friday will bring sun and highs in the 60s and 70s while Saturday will bring strong south winds and highs near 80º. Sunday will also be breezy, but clouds will roll back in, and rain will develop Sunday night into Monday as active weather sets up for the first half of next week.

TODAY: Becoming sunny. High: 71º. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 48°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 69º.

