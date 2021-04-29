Advertisement

Caravel Autism Health opens in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new center for children on the autism spectrum opened today in Davenport.

The Caravel Autism Health Center offers all kinds of support for families of children with autism.

One of their most important programs, according to their Clinical Director, starting treatment with families in early childhood.

“Catching it early and getting that diagnosis early just allows us to provide those early intensive services that yield the most positive and effective results,” said Clinical Director Kailee Price. “Research shows that 40 hour a week programs, that comprehensive treatment is how we see huge strides made by our clients.”

The Davenport location is the first Caravel Autism Health Center in Iowa and is offering support to any family in the Quad Cities. The center is credentialed with major insurance providers in both Illinois and Iowa, and is located at 5374 Eastern Avenue.

