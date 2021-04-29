City of Davenport approves standards for Student Resource Officers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Wednesday night, the City of Davenport approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a standardized program between the Student Resource Officers and the Davenport School District.

Several people spoke out both in favor and against the MOU which would help create “an environment that leads to a positive and equitable education opportunity” at Davenport Schools. The memorandum says the officers would work in community-oriented policing and will be evaluated by the city and school district. The Davenport School District says the MOU would ensure the SRO program is maintained “equitably, effectively and meets or exceeds nationally accepted best practices.”

Some at the meeting say school resource officers are an asset to students and this plan would help. One of those voices was Michael Cole who now works as security at Central High School and previously worked as a district liaison for Davenport Schools. He says when he started the program in the late 1970′s, it was to “build a partnership” with the schools. At that point, Cole says they weren’t given a road map, and this is that road map that could have helped them.

A history teacher at West High School echoed Cole’s remarks, “is it perfect in its initial stage? No. But rarely are things ever perfect. But it does provide guidelines we discussed last year. It does have documentation; it does have review and education for SRO’s.”

Others though say the MOU still needs more work. That includes Rabbi Linda Bertenthal with Temple Emanuel who urged the council to amend the MOU otherwise they would be complacent in systemic racism: “this is an opportunity to bring closer the day where the policies and systems of our nation will treat every person equally, regardless of the color of their skin. Not just in theory, but in reality.”

7th Ward Alderman Patrick Peacock believes the MOU still needs to be reworked and edited in order for it to be efficient. He asked the council, “Why are we in such a rush? Just this cycle, just today, two things were postponed because they wanted further discussion. Why can’t this have further discussion?”

Dr. Allison Beck with the Davenport School Board says while this is not a perfect solution, it will provide assistance at this very moment. “We can’t make a data-driven decision unless we have data to make that decision with. So, I’m asking you not to approve something perfect, I’m not asking you to approve a finished product. I’m asking you to approve the first step towards making this a better relationship between Davenport schools, our police officers, and our community,” says Beck.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson emphasized that point saying while “not every t is crossed, but it’s a pretty good document. It’s certainly a pretty good process. It’s been better than most processes that ever happened.”

The Memorandum of Understanding passed nine to one. The MOU will expire on June 30, 2022, where the mayor, board, and administrators can choose to keep it or renew it. Changes can also be made.

Superintendent Schneckloth says they’ve had a “pilot” of this MOU throughout the year for their five SRO’s, and it will be enacted immediately.

SRO Duties, Responsibilities, and Expectations per the MOU:

Serve as a resource for safety and security in their respective school building(s).

Provide weekly safety updates and review applicable current city related issues with school principal and security teams.

Instruct safety courses for faculty. This will include programs like but not limited to ALICE and social media concerns.

Assist the building principal in investigations of any potential school related criminal activity.

Work with counselors and social workers to provide restorative solutions and services to students where referrals to outside agencies are appropriate.

Attend and participate in outside school activities and functions to build strong positive relationships with parents, students, and faculty.

Respond to and investigate any incidents which require police participation.

Behavioral issues of students on school grounds will remain the responsibility of district personnel and staff and not the responsibility of the SROs.

Proactively work to prevent juvenile delinquency through positive relationships with students.

Provide weekly written reports on school incidents and safety/ security issues to both the Davenport police department OIC and building principal.

Develop crime prevention strategies and programs to deter criminal activity in the school building and grounds.

Initiate positive interactions and activities with students to ensure equity with all, both in the classroom and general areas of the school building.

Conduct daily security inspections of all school building entrances and grounds when present.

Assist the DCSD security team as needed to develop and implement school crisis and emergency plans.

Promote the positive profession of a police officer and be a strong positive role model to everyone in the building.

Will attend DCSD training and professional development opportunities (on topics such as diversity and inclusion, crisis response and violence prevention) as requested by DCSD and approved by the Davenport Police Department.

Upon appointment, will complete training courses through the National Association of School Resource Officers

