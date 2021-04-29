Davenport man sentenced to 30 years in prison in fatal 2020 stabbing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison for fatally stabbing 46-year-old Danial Bradley in a Davenport hotel in January 2020.

Trai Terrell Anderson, 27, declined to make a statement before Judge Thomas Reidel handed down the sentence during a short hearing in Scott County District Court.

Anderson, who initially faced a first-degree murder charge, pleaded guilty in March to attempted murder, a Class B felony, and going armed with intent, a Class D felony.

Around 7:52 p.m. Jan. 29, 2020, officers responded to a disturbance call at the Relax Inn on North Brady Street. When they got there, officers found Bradley inside the Inn, suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an arrest affidavit, the investigation revealed Anderson contacted Bradley, his uncle, and asked if they could hang out.

According to the affidavit, he then entered Bradley’s room at the Relax Inn and stabbed him multiple times with a sharp object.

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Bradley’s daughter, Jessica, and father, Alan, gave victim impact statements.

Jessica Bradley told Reidel that her father’s death left the family with “permanent mental scars and a gaping hole in our heart.”

“We’re robbed of ever having a father in our lives for special events like weddings, the first of his grandkids, or any other events,” she said.

Alan Bradley said his son was “good, caring, and loving” and that his intent was always good.

“I’m not the victim here, not like others,” he said. “Four children robbed of their father, robbed of their future in a way. They are the victims. They and Dan. Dan is the real victim, robbed of his future.”

Reidel sentenced him to 25 years on the attempted murder charge. He must serve 70% - or 17.5 years – of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

The judge ran the sentence back-to-back with a five-year sentence on the going armed with intent charge, for a total of 30 years.

“When I look at the heinous nature of this crime, the violence, the danger it presents to the community, it leaves me with a clear answer that these charges must be consecutive in order to protect our community, to deter this conduct in others and to maximize your personal rehabilitation,” Reidel said.

