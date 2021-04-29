Freight House Farmers’ Market open season returns this weekend
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Freight House Farmers’ Market returns to downtown Davenport this weekend.
Officials announced they would be returning to its outdoor season on Saturday, May 1.
Just 5 more days!! Fresh veggies ✔️ Local Meats/Eggs/Cheese ✔️ Plants and Flowers ✔️✔️ Live Music ✔️ Great Weather✔️✔️✔️ Fresh Fun, Friends, and a river view!Posted by Freight House Farmers' Market on Monday, April 26, 2021
Hours:
- Saturday:
- 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Sunday:
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Wednesday:
- 4 - 8 p.m.
Just 14 Days until The official Opening of Outdoor Market season! Watch our countdown to see what’s new, what’s fun, and what’s delicious for 2021!Posted by Freight House Farmers' Market on Friday, April 16, 2021
