DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Alleman senior Jack Patting became the winningest wrestler in program history as the Pioneers opened up the wrestling season with a pair of wins. In girls soccer Moline’s Caroline Hazen has a hattrick to lead the Maroons to a 6-0 win over Davenport North. Watch the highlights in the video player.

