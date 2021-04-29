Advertisement

Illinois reports 3,394 new COVID-19 cases, 38 more deaths Thursday

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 3,394 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths.

Since the pandemic began, 1,331,848 people have tested positive for the virus and 21,927 people have died.

As of Wednesday night, 2,115 people were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 475 were in the intensive care unit and 231 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 3.5%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 4%.

IDPH also reported that 9,155,989 COVID-19 vaccines were administered, and 3,966,970 people, 31.14% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,434 doses, and IDPH reported that 107,689 doses were administered statewide Wednesday.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

