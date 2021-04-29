Advertisement

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs broadband expansion bill into law

By KWQC Staff and Spencer Maki
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that sets up a statewide grant program designed to provide high-speed internet to areas currently lacking the technology.

“The state of Iowa’s broadband infrastructure is about to reverse quickly and dramatically,” Gov. Reynolds said Wednesday at her bill signing in the Iowa State Capitol building.

Reynolds made internet access improvements one of her priorities this year and it passed unanimously in the House and Senate.

“It’s difficult to overstate how transformative this legislation will be for the state. If the pandemic has made anything clear, it’s that things like telework, tele-health are not going away any time soon,” Gov. Reynolds said.

She said Wednesday it addresses a glaring need since Iowa has the second-slowest broadband speed in the country. Lawmakers have agreed to provide $100 million for the grant program, which allows companies to apply for state grants to pay for installing the service with areas of most need getting higher reimbursements up to 75% of project cost.

