Iowa reports 474 new COVID-19 cases, one death over 24 hours
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 474 new cases of COVID-19 and one death between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
Since the pandemic began, 364,403 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,931 people have died.
As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday:
- 14-day/7-day positivity rate: 4%/3.9%
- Individuals tested: 1,707,371 (4,793,155 total tests)
- Individuals recovered: 346,608
- Individuals hospitalized: 184, no change from Wednesday and Tuesday
- Individuals in ICU: 44, seven more than Wednesday
- Individuals on ventilators: 25, one more than Wednesday
As of Wednesday afternoon, 2,282,537 COVID-19 vaccines - 2,197,177 to Iowa residents - were administered across the state. Officials also reported that 1,295,285 Iowans, 41.05% of the population, had received at least one vaccine dose, and 981,490 Iowans, 31.11% of the population, were fully vaccinated.
