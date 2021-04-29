Iowa reports 474 new COVID-19 cases, one death over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 474 new cases of COVID-19 and one death between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 364,403 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,931 people have died.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday:

14-day/7-day positivity rate: 4%/3.9%

Individuals tested: 1,707,371 (4,793,155 total tests)

Individuals recovered: 346,608

Individuals hospitalized: 184, no change from Wednesday and Tuesday

Individuals in ICU: 44, seven more than Wednesday

Individuals on ventilators: 25, one more than Wednesday

As of Wednesday afternoon, 2,282,537 COVID-19 vaccines - 2,197,177 to Iowa residents - were administered across the state. Officials also reported that 1,295,285 Iowans, 41.05% of the population, had received at least one vaccine dose, and 981,490 Iowans, 31.11% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

