Iowa reports 474 new COVID-19 cases, one death over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 474 new cases of COVID-19 and one death between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 364,403 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,931 people have died.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday:

  • 14-day/7-day positivity rate: 4%/3.9%
  • Individuals tested: 1,707,371 (4,793,155 total tests)
  • Individuals recovered: 346,608
  • Individuals hospitalized: 184, no change from Wednesday and Tuesday
  • Individuals in ICU: 44, seven more than Wednesday
  • Individuals on ventilators: 25, one more than Wednesday
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments

As of Wednesday afternoon, 2,282,537 COVID-19 vaccines - 2,197,177 to Iowa residents - were administered across the state. Officials also reported that 1,295,285 Iowans, 41.05% of the population, had received at least one vaccine dose, and 981,490 Iowans, 31.11% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

