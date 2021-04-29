J&J vaccine available again in the QC after pause

MILAN, Illinois (KWQC) - The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is back at vaccination sites in the Quad Cities after a short pause. The FDA and CDC paused the distribution of the vaccine after a small number of people experienced blood clots.

“That was enough for the health leadership in the United States to put a pause on it so they could study it more and then after intense scrutiny of that data and those case studies they determined that it was a safe vaccine,” says Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer at the Rock Island County Health Department.

Pharmacists and vaccine clinics across the Quad Cities agree that the J&J vaccine is safe even after the temporary stop.

“I think the CDC aired on the side of caution with that which is good because a couple of patients got really sick with blood clots but overall that number was so, so small. The FDA would not let us give it if it wasn’t safe and effective,” says Tori Roberts, Pharmacist and Pharmacy Manager at AmiCare Pharmacy.

The Camden Centre in Milan held their first clinic with the J&J on Thursday since the pause and say many are still interested in receiving it.

“There has been a lot of interest in Johnson and Johnson today. People have heard about the pause and they just looked at the data and saw that there were 15 people out of 6.8 million that have had some trouble and they figured that those were odds that they could deal with,” says Janet Hill.

Some saying they still have confidence in the vaccine’s safety and interested in the convenience of a one-dose shot.

“I wasn’t worried about the pause at all. I thought the percentage of it was so low that the positivity of it is better than the negativity of it. Definitely have peace of mind,” says Ron Ramirez, a Quad Citizen getting vaccinated with the J&J.

According to the CDC, over seven million J&J vaccines have been administered in the US.

