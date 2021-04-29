Advertisement

Lawmakers share thoughts after President Biden’s speech to Congress

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)(Melina Mara | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden delivered his first address to a Joint Session of Congress Wednesday evening.

The president touted the already-passed American Rescue Plan and pushed his ‘infrastructure’ initiatives -- the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team caught up with lawmakers from around the country after the speech. To watch clips from their interviews, click on the video carousel above.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal has released the results of her office’s...
State’s Attorney: Fatal Rock Island police shooting of DeShawn Tatum justified
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Theft is said to have occurred on Sunday, April 25th.
Muscatine Police looking for help identifying suspect in theft
Nelson, 35, was Anderson's live-in boyfriend, and originally contacted 911.
Suspect taken into custody, charged with murder in late-March Davenport death
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

Latest News

Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
Biden to propose free preschool, a $200B investment
Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is President Joe Biden's pick for director of U.S....
Houston-area sheriff is named to lead immigration agency
Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave
Several communities in the state of Illinois have new mayors following Tuesday evening’s...
New mayors elected in several Illinois communities