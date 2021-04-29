Moline couple arrested on charges of sexually exploiting a minor

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department arrested a couple on Thursday who police say forced a minor to digitally record the pair performing sexual acts.

Joseph Richardson, 40, and Marlana Richardson, 38, both of Moline, now face multiple charges related to the incident which was first reported to police in January 2021.

Marlena Richardson is charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, a Class A misdemeanor. Marlena posted bond, which was set at $10,000. Her husband Joseph is being held in Rock Island County Jail on a felony charge for Harassment of a Witness and a misdemeanor charge of Sexual Exploitation of a Child. His bond is set at $75,000.

The case is still under investigation and Moline Police ask that anyone with information about this case to contact the police department at 309-797-0401.

