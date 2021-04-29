Advertisement

Moline couple arrested on charges of sexually exploiting a minor

Police say the couple forced a child to record them performing sexual acts.
Police say the couple forced a child to record them performing sexual acts.(Moline PD/KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department arrested a couple on Thursday who police say forced a minor to digitally record the pair performing sexual acts.

Joseph Richardson, 40, and Marlana Richardson, 38, both of Moline, now face multiple charges related to the incident which was first reported to police in January 2021.

Marlena Richardson is charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, a Class A misdemeanor. Marlena posted bond, which was set at $10,000. Her husband Joseph is being held in Rock Island County Jail on a felony charge for Harassment of a Witness and a misdemeanor charge of Sexual Exploitation of a Child. His bond is set at $75,000.

The case is still under investigation and Moline Police ask that anyone with information about this case to contact the police department at 309-797-0401.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal has released the results of her office’s...
State’s Attorney: Fatal Rock Island police shooting of DeShawn Tatum justified
Nelson, 35, was Anderson's live-in boyfriend, and originally contacted 911.
Suspect taken into custody, charged with murder in late-March Davenport death
Four people are charged in a gunfire incident on April 13th in East Moline
East Moline Police make arrests in gunfire incident
Car crash
Driver seriously hurt in rollover crash on John Deere Road in Moline
Theft is said to have occurred on Sunday, April 25th.
Muscatine Police looking for help identifying suspect in theft

Latest News

Non-profit YouthHope receives a grant from the United Way to help students during pandemic.
YouthHope helping students during pandemic with help from United Way
J&J vaccine available again in the QC after pause
J&J vaccine available again in the QC after pause
J&J vaccine available again in the QC after pause
J&J vaccine available again in the QC after pause
Davenport police say 25-year-old Trai Anderson of Davenport has been charged with first-degree...
Davenport man sentenced to 30 years in prison in fatal 2020 stabbing