Outpatient Joint Replacement Surgery

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dr. Robert Cagle, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists of Davenport, is the Midday Medical guest to talk about new technologies and innovations in joint replacement surgeries. Cagle is a member of the board-certified orthopaedic surgeons at the practice. He has expertise and specialized training in the MAKO SmartRobotic™ system. What this means is that Orthopaedic Specialists has become first in the Quad-Cities area to offer robot-assisted orthopaedic procedures utilizing this advanced technology.

Watch the segment to learn more from Dr. Cagle about the SmartRobotic™ system. He details the advanced capabilities and precision of utilizing this technology to perform minimally invasive joint replacement.

Orthopaedic Specialists / 3385 Dexter Court / Davenport, IA (563) 853-5035

