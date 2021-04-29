Outpatient Joint Replacement Surgery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dr. Robert Cagle, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists of Davenport, is the Midday Medical guest to talk about new technologies and innovations in joint replacement surgeries. Cagle is a member of the board-certified orthopaedic surgeons at the practice. He has expertise and specialized training in the MAKO SmartRobotic™ system. What this means is that Orthopaedic Specialists has become first in the Quad-Cities area to offer robot-assisted orthopaedic procedures utilizing this advanced technology.

Watch the segment to learn more from Dr. Cagle about the SmartRobotic™ system. He details the advanced capabilities and precision of utilizing this technology to perform minimally invasive joint replacement.

Orthopaedic Specialists / 3385 Dexter Court / Davenport, IA / (563) 853-5035

