Real Conversations in the QC discusses social media’s impact on social justice movements

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Social media’s progression over the past decade has had a great effect on social justice movements in the world. TV6′s Talya Faggart sat down on this week’s episode of Real Conversations in the QC to talk about how social media has played a part in raising awareness toward issues in the community. She was joined by teenagers Adriauna Mayfield and Cleah Phillips, a military veteran and Diversity-Equity-Inclusion Trainer Dr. Burl Randolph, and Curtiss Carter of the Davenport Police Department.

The new episode will air Thursday, April 28th at 7:00 p.m. on TV6′s Livestream.

Partnering with The Lincoln Center in Davenport, hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA.

“Our goal is to hold important conversations in a non-judgemental setting that helps people see a different perspective for what life may be like for people of color,” explains Skubie Mageza, the host of the first episode.

Episodes are scheduled to air on Thursdays every other week and will have a changing rotation of hosts exploring each topic.

