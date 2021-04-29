DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Registered dietitian, Nina Struss with Hy-Vee, returns to PSL on this Tuesday to highlight knife skills in the kitchen. This topic is addressed in detail in Hy-Vee’s April issue of Seasons magazine (always FREE in stores).

No matter the job, having the right tools makes it easier and more enjoyable. When it comes to cooking, that means your kitchen knives. She is putting those skills to the test by making a colorful Spring Salad with Strawberry Vinaigrette.

Spring Salad with Strawberry Vinaigrette (Serves 4)

4 tsp Gustare Vita white wine vinegar

2 tbsp Hy-Vee strawberry preserves

1/8 tsp Hy-Vee salt

Dash Hy-Vee black pepper

2 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil

4 cups arugula

3 cups Hy-Vee butter lettuce salad mix

2 cups sliced Hy-Vee Short Cuts strawberries

1 cup halved Hy-Vee Short Cuts grapes

1 cup sliced radishes

2 oz Soirée goat cheese, crumbled

½ cup caramelized pecans

1. To make the vinaigrette, whisk together white wine vinegar, strawberry preserves, salt and pepper. Slowly add olive oil, whisking continuously; set aside.

2. Toss together arugula, butter lettuce salad mix, strawberries, grapes and radishes in a large bowl. Add half of vinaigrette; toss until coated.

3. Top with goat cheese and pecans. Drizzle with remaining vinaigrette.

Recipe source: April 2021 Seasons magazine

