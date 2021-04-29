The Friends of Vander Veer Plant Sale

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Here’s a way to put your garden plan into action while helping out an area non-profit that is dedicated to the beautification of one of the the Quad Cities’ truly historic park spaces. Literally thousands of annuals, perennials, and tropical plants will be available at The Friends of Vander Veer’s Annual Plant Sale, April 30 through May 2.

Natasha Sottos, The Friends of Vander Veer, is the PSL guest while on location in the greenhouse at the park! Watch the segment as she gives a tour of examples of plants for sale. She also outlines COVID mitigations that will be in place during the sale.

Experts will be on hand to help with plant selection. Proceeds from this sale support The Friends of Vander Veer in their mission to fund beauty and education at Vander Veer Botanical Park. The sale is held in the Conservatory at Vander Veer, 215 W. Central Park, Davenport.

HOURS FOR THE 2021 SALE:

Friday, April 30 – 1-6 p.m.

Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday, May 2, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Masks are required at the sale, and social distancing will be enforced. A limited amount of shoppers may browse at a time, but the flow was good in 2020, and shoppers did not have long waits.

Current members get first pick at a preview sale is Thursday, April 29, 3–6:30 p.m.

The Friends of Vander Veer / 563-323-3298 / FACEBOOK

