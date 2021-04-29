Advertisement

The Friends of Vander Veer Plant Sale

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Here’s a way to put your garden plan into action while helping out an area non-profit that is dedicated to the beautification of one of the the Quad Cities’ truly historic park spaces. Literally thousands of annuals, perennials, and tropical plants will be available at The Friends of Vander Veer’s Annual Plant Sale, April 30 through May 2.

Natasha Sottos, The Friends of Vander Veer, is the PSL guest while on location in the greenhouse at the park! Watch the segment as she gives a tour of examples of plants for sale. She also outlines COVID mitigations that will be in place during the sale.

Experts will be on hand to help with plant selection. Proceeds from this sale support The Friends of Vander Veer in their mission to fund beauty and education at Vander Veer Botanical Park. The sale is held in the Conservatory at Vander Veer, 215 W. Central Park, Davenport.

HOURS FOR THE 2021 SALE:

  • Friday, April 30 – 1-6 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 2, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Masks are required at the sale, and social distancing will be enforced. A limited amount of shoppers may browse at a time, but the flow was good in 2020, and shoppers did not have long waits.

Current members get first pick at a preview sale is Thursday, April 29, 3–6:30 p.m.

The Friends of Vander Veer / 563-323-3298 / FACEBOOK

The Friends’ Plant Sale is this week! Shop a unique selection of plants and support The Friends of Vander Veer: Friday:...

Posted by The Friends of Vander Veer on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal has released the results of her office’s...
State’s Attorney: Fatal Rock Island police shooting of DeShawn Tatum justified
Nelson, 35, was Anderson's live-in boyfriend, and originally contacted 911.
Suspect taken into custody, charged with murder in late-March Davenport death
Four people are charged in a gunfire incident on April 13th in East Moline
East Moline Police make arrests in gunfire incident
Car crash
Driver seriously hurt in rollover crash on John Deere Road in Moline
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

Latest News

Does Your Medical Insurance Cover Hearing Costs?
Does your medical insurance cover hearing care?
Does Your Medical Insurance Cover Hearing Costs?
Does Your Medical Insurance Cover Hearing Care?
The Freight House Farmers’ Market returns to downtown Davenport this weekend.
Freight House Farmers’ Market open season returns this weekend
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments