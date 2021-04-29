Advertisement

United CUSD 304 investigating following social media incident with racial slur

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - An investigation is underway at United High School in Monmouth after the administration became aware of an incident regarding a racial slur.

In a post to the school website on Thursday morning, officials said the high school’s administration was alerted of an incident on social media that involved two high school students and the use of a racial slur.

“The District promptly initiated an investigation and the involved students were immediately removed from school pending the investigation,” school officials said. “The District takes such matters seriously, and will not condone the actions, words and behaviors of the involved students.”

School officials added they cannot share specifics related to the incident and while they cannot name the students involved, they will take “appropriate responsive action.”

