Work begins on Avenue of the Cities; expected to last until August

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting on Thursday, April 29, work will begin on Avenue of the Cities from 18th Street A to 19th Street in Moline.

Work will be done on a new water main, sanitary sewer, a new driving surface and sidewalk improvements according to officials with the I-74 River Bridge.

“Traffic control and lanes in use will change several times throughout the project,” officials said on Facebook. “Message boards will be in place notifying the traveling public of any upcoming changes. Detour signage will be in place when detours are in effect.”

City officials in Moline encourage drivers to use a different route while the construction work is being performed.

The construction is expected to last until August.

Heads up! On Thursday, April 29, the City of Moline will begin work on Avenue of the Cities from 18th Street A to 19th... Posted by I-74 River Bridge on Thursday, April 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.