YouthHope helping students during pandemic with help from United Way

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Local non-profit YouthHope is helping students navigate learning during the pandemic, and it’s doing it with help from the United Way of the Quad Cities.

YouthHope serves kids, kindergarten through high school, in Rock Island County and offers after-school, weekend, and summer programs. In February 2021, The United Way announced 25 local organizations would be awarded $275,000 in grants as part of the United for Equity fund to “help reduce and prevent racial inequities in education, income, and health.”

YouthHope received $30,000.

Development Director, Hannah Carr, says the grant was a huge help. “The funding from United Way through the United for Equity fund has given us the opportunity to provide educational programs for students who were struggling during the pandemic during virtual learning. It allowed us to have staff to work one on one with them and make sure they were completing assignments and staying up to date on all things they were learning in school. Now that the kids are back in school, it’s allowing us to continue to be the resource for them to make sure that they are continuing to stay caught up.”

While YouthHope primarily serves low-income or at-risk students, any student is eligible to join. If you are interested, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.