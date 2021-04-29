Advertisement

YouthHope helping students during pandemic with help from United Way

The non-profit received grant money from United Way’s United for Equity fund.
Non-profit YouthHope receives a grant from the United Way to help students during pandemic.
Non-profit YouthHope receives a grant from the United Way to help students during pandemic.(KWQC TV6 News)
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Local non-profit YouthHope is helping students navigate learning during the pandemic, and it’s doing it with help from the United Way of the Quad Cities.

YouthHope serves kids, kindergarten through high school, in Rock Island County and offers after-school, weekend, and summer programs. In February 2021, The United Way announced 25 local organizations would be awarded $275,000 in grants as part of the United for Equity fund to “help reduce and prevent racial inequities in education, income, and health.”

YouthHope received $30,000.

Development Director, Hannah Carr, says the grant was a huge help. “The funding from United Way through the United for Equity fund has given us the opportunity to provide educational programs for students who were struggling during the pandemic during virtual learning. It allowed us to have staff to work one on one with them and make sure they were completing assignments and staying up to date on all things they were learning in school. Now that the kids are back in school, it’s allowing us to continue to be the resource for them to make sure that they are continuing to stay caught up.”

While YouthHope primarily serves low-income or at-risk students, any student is eligible to join. If you are interested, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal has released the results of her office’s...
State’s Attorney: Fatal Rock Island police shooting of DeShawn Tatum justified
Nelson, 35, was Anderson's live-in boyfriend, and originally contacted 911.
Suspect taken into custody, charged with murder in late-March Davenport death
Four people are charged in a gunfire incident on April 13th in East Moline
East Moline Police make arrests in gunfire incident
Car crash
Driver seriously hurt in rollover crash on John Deere Road in Moline
Theft is said to have occurred on Sunday, April 25th.
Muscatine Police looking for help identifying suspect in theft

Latest News

Police say the couple forced a child to record them performing sexual acts.
Moline couple arrested on charges of sexually exploiting a minor
J&J vaccine available again in the QC after pause
J&J vaccine available again in the QC after pause
J&J vaccine available again in the QC after pause
J&J vaccine available again in the QC after pause
Davenport police say 25-year-old Trai Anderson of Davenport has been charged with first-degree...
Davenport man sentenced to 30 years in prison in fatal 2020 stabbing