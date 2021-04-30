Advertisement

Authorities seize stolen catalytic converters, cash in Warren County

(Cameron Crowe)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - Authorities using a search warrant located what are believed to be stolen catalytic converters and parts in a raid at two locations Thursday, April 29.

Officers from Knox, Warren counties as well as Galesburg, Monmouth and Macomb police and the FBI taskforce were involved in the search at 1420 South D. Street in Monmouth and 2642 90th Street in nearby Gerlaw.

According to a news release, detectives found car parts as well as documents and receipts. Cash and assets also seized totaled about $200,000.

Trevor Reimolds, 23, of the Gerlaw address was questioned and released. At this time, no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the couple forced a child to record them performing sexual acts.
Moline couple arrested on charges of sexually exploiting a minor
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal has released the results of her office’s...
State’s Attorney: Fatal Rock Island police shooting of DeShawn Tatum justified
Davenport police say 25-year-old Trai Anderson of Davenport has been charged with first-degree...
Davenport man sentenced to 30 years in prison in fatal 2020 stabbing
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
Women involved in the production of the new X9 combine at Harvester Works in East Moline.
Women have direct role in producing John Deere’s new X9 combine

Latest News

Body found in river in Dixon, Ill.
The value of the stolen trailer is $15,000.
CRIME STOPPERS: Trailer stolen in East Moline
Solar project under way at Quad Cities International
Police say Richard L. Lomas has been arrested and charged following a stabbing that happened in...
Police: Man arrested after woman is stabbed multiple times in East Moline