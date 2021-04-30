Authorities seize stolen catalytic converters, cash in Warren County

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - Authorities using a search warrant located what are believed to be stolen catalytic converters and parts in a raid at two locations Thursday, April 29.

Officers from Knox, Warren counties as well as Galesburg, Monmouth and Macomb police and the FBI taskforce were involved in the search at 1420 South D. Street in Monmouth and 2642 90th Street in nearby Gerlaw.

According to a news release, detectives found car parts as well as documents and receipts. Cash and assets also seized totaled about $200,000.

Trevor Reimolds, 23, of the Gerlaw address was questioned and released. At this time, no charges have been filed.

