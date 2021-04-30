Advertisement

Body found in river in Dixon, Ill.

(NBC15)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - Police have identified the man whose body was found in the Rock River Thursday, April 29. According to a news release, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body in the river south of Lowell Park in Dixon.

The body was confirmed and removed with assistance from the Dixon Rural Fire watercraft.

An autopsy was performed on Friday, April 30 and the body was identified as 28-year-old Patrick Reum of Rockford, Ill. He was reported missing on December 12, 2020.

The man’s family has been notified and the investigation into his death will continue.

