Building damaged by gunfire in Davenport; police investigating

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport are investigating after a shots fired incident Friday morning left one building damaged.

Police say just after 3 a.m. they were called to 3600 block of West 83rd Street for a report of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a scene in the parking lot and found a building damaged from gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

