Building damaged by gunfire in Davenport; police investigating
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport are investigating after a shots fired incident Friday morning left one building damaged.
Police say just after 3 a.m. they were called to 3600 block of West 83rd Street for a report of shots being fired.
Upon arrival, officers located a scene in the parking lot and found a building damaged from gunfire.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
