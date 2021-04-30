Advertisement

City of East Moline to hold 4th of July festivities

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Fireworks will be seen in East Moline for the 4th of July according to city officials.

On Friday they announced that pending any unforeseen circumstances, they will hold 4th of July activities at the River Bend Park.

“We’re planning for Independence Day fireworks at River Bend Park on July 3, and the 4th of July parade will take place the next day in East Moline,” officials said.

You can sign up to be in the parade at this link.

Schedule:

  • Saturday, July 3rd
    • Fireworks - 5:30 - 11:00 PM (Fireworks at Dusk)Location: The Bend - On the Riverfront
    • Event details
      • Presentation of Colors by R.I. Arsenal; Army Sustainment Command Soldiers
      • Live Music: Smooth Groove
      • Children’s Carnival will include games, a temporary tattoo station, a balloon artist and fun with bubbles.  Tickets are 25¢ or 25 for $5.00
      • Food and drinks
  • Sunday, July 4th
    • 39th Annual Firecracker Run - Beginning at 7:30 AM
    • East Moline Fire Dept Pancake Breakfast -  6:30 AM - 11 AM
    • American Legion - 829 16th Avenue.  Each year the EMFD works hard to hold this pancake breakfast to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
    • 4th of July Parade - 1:00 PM
      • Location: Along 15th Ave from 3rd Street to 13th Street - This year the parade will begin at 3rd Street and end at 13th Street
      • Staging - The parade will line up at the Bend (former Case IH) and proceed up 3rd Street to 15th Avenue.
      • This year’s parade theme is:
        • “AMERICA STRONG”
          • The Strength Of A Nation Lies In The Home Of Its People
          • How Do YOU Celebrate America?  Our Flag, BBQs, Sports, History, Fireworks, Camping … so many ways to show your spirit and love of our nation.  Whatever it might be - let’s load this parade with red, white, and blue!!

2021 4th of July Parade Entry Form

