Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announces she will not seek reelection

After a decade of service, Illinois Congressman Cheri Bustos has announced she will not seek...
After a decade of service, Illinois Congressman Cheri Bustos has announced she will not seek another term in Congress after finishing her fifth term.(WIFR)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Ill. (KWQC) - After a decade of service, Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos has announced she will not seek another term in Congress after finishing her fifth term.

“My North Star has always been to serve my community, drive real results and build a better future,” Bustos said in a YouTube video announcement posted Friday. “As I turn every corner on each decade of life, I take time to reflect and evaluate what my next chapter might bring. That’s how, 10 years ago, I decided to run for Congress. And it’s why, today, I am announcing I will not seek reelection after completing this term.”

You can read more from her announcement below.

“It has been an honor to be a voice for our family farmers, working families, those struggling to afford healthcare and so many more. Each time I traveled to Washington, I brought those voices with me to elevate our region and bring real and lasting change.

“From helping Gold Star families and injured veterans get the help they needed after serving our nation, to increasing rural access to broadband, ensuring everyone has the resources needed to compete in our modern economy, to replacing toxic lead water pipes, I have always worked across the aisle to deliver solutions for Illinois families. It has been my profound honor to do this work, and I am proud of the progress we have made together.

“But know this—our work isn’t done. It’s not only happening in the halls of Congress, but also in the aisles of our small town grocery stores, on our factory floors and on family farms. While I won’t be in Congress after January 2023, I will be here advancing the needs for our communities for the remainder of my term.

“Thank you for your trust, support and friendship all these years.”

During her tenure, Congresswoman Bustos has worked across the aisle to deliver real results for Illinoisans. Nearly two-thirds of all legislation she introduced was bipartisan on Day 1. The Congresswoman has always stood with rural Americans, supported jobs and economic development, championed agriculture, expanded access to healthcare, acted as a government watchdog and cared for our servicemembers and veterans.

