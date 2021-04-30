Advertisement

Cool Off With Crawford Giveaway

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Ian Frink and Scott Kochuyt from Crawford Company join Paula to talk about efficient air conditioning (since the need for AC is arriving). If you need a new system or your home is without, watch the segment to learn more---especially if you’d like to WIN A FREE BRYANT LEGACY AIR CONDITIONER (see below). The requirement is that you live within a thirty mile radius of the Quad Cities to qualify. Crawford Company will be out at this weekend’s Home & Garden Show at the QCCA Expo Center, too.

One lucky entrant will win a Bryant Legacy Air Conditioner installed by one of Crawford Company’s professionals at no additional cost. Value up to $3,800.

10 secondary winners will receive a $50 Keep It Local gift card compliments of Crawford Company.

ENTER HERE! Entry Deadline is Thursday, May 6, 2021

Illinois QC | 309.788.4573Iowa QC | 563.386.9030

