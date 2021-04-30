Crews respond to fire at Smithfield Foods in Monmouth Thursday

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - No injuries were reported following a fire Thursday evening in Monmouth.

Fire officials say just after 6:40 p.m., the department was called to a report of smoke and flames coming from the inside of Smithfield Foods.

Upon arrival, crews found an exterior wall of to be producing smoke. Firefighters started a search for individuals in the immediate area and attempted to identify the source of the fire.

Additional departments were called to the scene to help the Monmouth Fire Department.

The fire was contained to one area and officials said it did not spread to a “large extent”.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Other agencies who responded to help with the incident were the Cameron Fire Department, Kirkwood Fire Department, Galesburg Fire Department, Roseville Fire Department, Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service, and the Monmouth Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.