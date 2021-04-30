CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted by multiple police departments

(KWQC) - Linder Divos, 25, is wanted in Rock Island County for Probation Violation on an original charge of Manufacture or Delivery of Cannabis.

Divos is also wanted by the Rock Island police for Aggravated Fleeing or Eluding police, wanted by Bettendorf police for Assault, and wanted in Cedar County, Iowa for a second Probation Violation.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and if your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

