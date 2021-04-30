Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Theft and damage reported at Hereford Park

The suspects took plumbing and damaged electrical outlets in both restrooms.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - On April 26, 2021, Hereford Park employees found that unknown suspects had cut the locks of the gates leading to the restrooms and made entry.

Trash, clothing, and two bicycles were strewn about. They also took the plumbing from both restrooms and damaged the electrical outlets.

East Moline Police are seeking the community’s help to identify who is responsible. If you have information, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and if your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

