CRIME STOPPERS: Trailer stolen in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - On April 26, 2021, East Moline Police took a report for the stolen trailer pictured above.

The missing trailer is a black 28 foot, 2012 Blazer enclosed car trailer registered in Illinois, with the plate number 341308TB. It was stolen from Arnold’s Geo-Thermal Supply company, 19300 Route 5 in East Moline, and is valued at $15,000.

If you have seen this trailer or know who is responsible for taking it, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.