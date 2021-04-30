Davenport man seeks mentors for new youth program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Since the fall of 2020 there have been at least four homicides involving youth under the age of 18 in the metro Quad Cities.

Police and other local leaders have said that juvenile crime is a problem that the community must work together to solve.

One new local group is looking to work with at risk teens through a men’s mentorship program.

Reverend Troy Lockhart and his wife Jonique established Higher Elevation Ministries after moving back to the Quad Cities from Florida a few years ago.

Upon coming back, Lockhart, who grew up in Davenport, says it is not the same tight-knit community it once was when he was a kid.

“When I was a youth, the community was a lot stronger,” said Lockhart, “everybody cared about what the youth were doing.”

Lockhart says that youth these days just don’t see the same kind of leadership that he did when he was young.

“I had strong mentors and role models that kept me out of trouble while I was growing up,” he said.

Part of Lockhart’s ministry has been putting together a program called “HOIST,” or Helping Other Individuals Succeed Today.

It is a 501c3 program that is meant to help stop recidivism, as well as give Veterans and the homeless a second chance at life by offering them a place to go and work on themselves.

And Lockhart believes that this area’s youth could benefit from such a program.

“I believe there’s not enough for our youth to do in the QC,” said Lockhart, “it seems like we don’t have enough people rising up in the community to really want to do anything about it.”

Which is why he started a new sect of the HOIST program called the “Brotherhood of Men,” to provide young men with the leadership Lockhart says they desperately need, stating, “I think it’s important for juveniles and at risk youth not yet in the system to have role models before they get into the system.”

The men’s group, which meets each Saturday at Lockhart’s location on Locust Street, is looking for members to join who are willing to mentor at risk youth and brainstorm different ways to keep teens positively entertained.

“As men, if we hold ourselves accountable, we can start reaching out as a group to these at risk individuals and identifying areas where these pockets of crime, or crimes of opportunity, are at,” said Lockhart, “seeing where we can make an impact.”

If you are interested in joining the Brotherhood of Men, or partnering your business with their program, please contact Reverend Lockhart through his email.

