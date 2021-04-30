How Stress Effects Your Health
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
We all have some stress in life. In fact, it’s normal. But managing that stress is important and one of the best things you can do for your health--even when you can’t control the source of it. PSL originally was scheduled to have an expert, Dr. Vikki Petersen, Certified Clinical Nutritionist, to cover the topic. Due to a scheduling misunderstanding, Dr. Petersen could not joins the show. Jake Eastburn, Executive Producer of Paula Sands Live, aptly filled in to cover the topic in a conversation with Paula.
Some of the highlighted material about how constant stress can effect your wellness:
- Nervous System issues
- Headaches
- Digestive problems
- Problems with sex and sleep
- Immune System can get compromised
- Melatonin production (sleep)
- Emotional problems, depression, & other forms of anxiety and worry.
- Body uses up more vitamin and nutrients (Extra Vitamin B might be needed)
