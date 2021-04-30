Advertisement

How Stress Effects Your Health

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

We all have some stress in life. In fact, it’s normal. But managing that stress is important and one of the best things you can do for your health--even when you can’t control the source of it. PSL originally was scheduled to have an expert, Dr. Vikki Petersen, Certified Clinical Nutritionist, to cover the topic. Due to a scheduling misunderstanding, Dr. Petersen could not joins the show. Jake Eastburn, Executive Producer of Paula Sands Live, aptly filled in to cover the topic in a conversation with Paula.

Some of the highlighted material about how constant stress can effect your wellness:

  • Nervous System issues
  • Headaches
  • Digestive problems
  • Problems with sex and sleep
  • Immune System can get compromised
  • Melatonin production (sleep)
  • Emotional problems, depression, & other forms of anxiety and worry.
  • Body uses up more vitamin and nutrients (Extra Vitamin B might be needed)

Dr. Vikki Petersen, Certified Clinical Nutritionist, Chiropractor and Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner, shares...

Posted by Root Cause Medical Clinic on Monday, April 26, 2021

