How Stress Effects Your Health

We all have some stress in life. In fact, it’s normal. But managing that stress is important and one of the best things you can do for your health--even when you can’t control the source of it. PSL originally was scheduled to have an expert, Dr. Vikki Petersen, Certified Clinical Nutritionist, to cover the topic. Due to a scheduling misunderstanding, Dr. Petersen could not joins the show. Jake Eastburn, Executive Producer of Paula Sands Live, aptly filled in to cover the topic in a conversation with Paula.

Some of the highlighted material about how constant stress can effect your wellness:

Nervous System issues

Headaches

Digestive problems

Problems with sex and sleep

Immune System can get compromised

Melatonin production (sleep)

Emotional problems, depression, & other forms of anxiety and worry.

Body uses up more vitamin and nutrients (Extra Vitamin B might be needed)

