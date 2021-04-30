Advertisement

Illinois reports 3,207 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths Friday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 3,207 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths.

The new deaths include a McDonough County man in his 60s.

Since the pandemic began, 1,335,055 people have tested positive for the virus and 21,960 people have died.

As of last night, 2,024 people were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 475 were in the intensive care unit and 235 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 3.4%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 4%.

IDPH also reported that a total of 9,259,706 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered and 4,031,269 people, 31.64% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,747 doses, and IDPH reported that 103,717 doses were administered on Thursday.

