Iowa reports 373 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 373 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 364,776 have tested positive for the virus and 5,931 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 3.9%, while the seven-day positivity rate was 3.7%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday:

Individuals tested: 1,710,140 (4,805,373 total tests)

Individuals recovered: 347,194

Individuals hospitalized: 191, seven more than Thursday

Individuals in ICU: 45, one more than Thursday

Individuals on ventilator: 22

As of Thursday afternoon, 2,309,070 COVID-19 vaccines - 2,222,781 to Iowa residents - were administered across the state.

Officials also reported that 1,301,822 Iowans, 41.26% of the population, had received at least one vaccine dose, and 1,001,194 Iowans, 31.73% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

