Advertisement

Iowa reports 373 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 373 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 364,776 have tested positive for the virus and 5,931 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 3.9%, while the seven-day positivity rate was 3.7%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday:

  • Individuals tested: 1,710,140 (4,805,373 total tests)
  • Individuals recovered: 347,194
  • Individuals hospitalized: 191, seven more than Thursday
  • Individuals in ICU: 45, one more than Thursday
  • Individuals on ventilator: 22
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments

As of Thursday afternoon, 2,309,070 COVID-19 vaccines - 2,222,781 to Iowa residents - were administered across the state.

Officials also reported that 1,301,822 Iowans, 41.26% of the population, had received at least one vaccine dose, and 1,001,194 Iowans, 31.73% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the couple forced a child to record them performing sexual acts.
Moline couple arrested on charges of sexually exploiting a minor
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal has released the results of her office’s...
State’s Attorney: Fatal Rock Island police shooting of DeShawn Tatum justified
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
Davenport police say 25-year-old Trai Anderson of Davenport has been charged with first-degree...
Davenport man sentenced to 30 years in prison in fatal 2020 stabbing
The 61 Drive In Theatre will be opening for its 71st season on Friday, May 7. They announced...
61 Drive In Theatre announces opening weekend

Latest News

COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois reports 3,207 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths Friday
After a decade of service, Illinois Congressman Cheri Bustos has announced she will not seek...
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announces she will not seek reelection
Officials in Louisa County are asking for help from the community in locating a suspect who...
Man out on parole wanted in Louisa County; considered armed and dangerous
Brian Luther Clark, convicted of 1st-degree burglary in Clinton County, was released to the...
Officials: Man convicted of burglary wanted after failing to return to work release