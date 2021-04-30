Advertisement

Man out on parole wanted in Louisa County; considered armed and dangerous

Officials in Louisa County are asking for help from the community in locating a suspect who they say is considered armed and dangerous. Police in Wapello say they are looking for 36-year-old Bud Kauffman, who is known to frequent the Muscatine and Wapello areas.(kwqc, wapello police dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAPELLO, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials in Louisa County are asking for help from the community in locating a suspect who they say is considered armed and dangerous.

Police in Wapello say they are looking for 36-year-old Bud Kauffman, who is known to frequent the Muscatine and Wapello areas.

Recently the Wapello Police Department executed a residential narcotic search warrant and as a result, police say there are multiple felony and parole warrants out for Kauffman.

Police are asking anyone with information on his possible location to contact the Louisa County Dispatch Center at 319-523-4371 or 911 if sighted.

Kauffman is out of prison on parole according to police and is listed as armed and dangerous.

