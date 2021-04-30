Mother’s Day Hope Box Gift Set

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Argrow’s House is a place of help and healing for survivors of violence and domestic abuse in the Quad Cities. Dr. Kit Ford joined Paula to talk about a spring gift idea (perfect for Mother’s Day!) that gives back to their mission.

The Mother’s Day Amethyst-Lilac/Jade-Cucumber Gift Set ($39.95) includes: Amethyst or Jade necklaces made by Mama Sonia from Teranga Gift Shop. Also included handmade soap, bath balm, lotion, and chocolate covered pretzels all come in a specially wrapped Argrow’s Hope Box!

Another note: The Argrow’s Grab Bag Event is back! Pick up your Mother’s Day Gifts from Argrow’s House on Saturday, May 1st from 8am to 11am at CoWorkQC at 102 E 2nd Street in Davenport. $45 Value for Only $25! Pre-order your Mother’s Day Grab Bag online today!

Call Argrow’s House at 563-528-0892. Delivery can be arranged! CONTACT PAGE

