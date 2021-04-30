Advertisement

Mother’s Day Hope Box Gift Set

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Argrow’s House is a place of help and healing for survivors of violence and domestic abuse in the Quad Cities. Dr. Kit Ford joined Paula to talk about a spring gift idea (perfect for Mother’s Day!) that gives back to their mission.

The Mother’s Day Amethyst-Lilac/Jade-Cucumber Gift Set ($39.95) includes: Amethyst or Jade necklaces made by Mama Sonia from Teranga Gift Shop. Also included handmade soap, bath balm, lotion, and chocolate covered pretzels all come in a specially wrapped Argrow’s Hope Box!  

Another note: The Argrow’s Grab Bag Event is back! Pick up your Mother’s Day Gifts from Argrow’s House on Saturday, May 1st from 8am to 11am at CoWorkQC at 102 E 2nd Street in Davenport.  $45 Value for Only $25! Pre-order your Mother’s Day Grab Bag online today!

Call Argrow’s House at 563-528-0892. Delivery can be arranged! CONTACT PAGE

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the couple forced a child to record them performing sexual acts.
Moline couple arrested on charges of sexually exploiting a minor
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal has released the results of her office’s...
State’s Attorney: Fatal Rock Island police shooting of DeShawn Tatum justified
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
Davenport police say 25-year-old Trai Anderson of Davenport has been charged with first-degree...
Davenport man sentenced to 30 years in prison in fatal 2020 stabbing
The 61 Drive In Theatre will be opening for its 71st season on Friday, May 7. They announced...
61 Drive In Theatre announces opening weekend

Latest News

Cool Off With Crawford Giveaway
Windy & warm this weekend
Women involved in the production of the new X9 combine at Harvester Works in East Moline.
Women have direct role in producing John Deere’s new X9 combine
For post-op cataract surgery
Implant for post-op treatment of cataract surgery