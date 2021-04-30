Advertisement

Newsmax apologizes to Dominion worker for false allegations

‘We would like to apologize for any harm that our reporting of the allegations ... may have caused’
In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a Dominion Voting Systems voting machine is seen in Atlanta.
In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a Dominion Voting Systems voting machine is seen in Atlanta.(Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Newsmax apologized on Friday for airing false allegations that an employee for Dominion Voting Systems manipulated machines or tallies on Election Day to the detriment of former President Donald Trump.

Eric Coomer, security director at the Colorado-based firm, in turn dropped Newsmax from a defamation lawsuit.

The conservative news network, in a statement published on its website and to be read on TV, said that while it aired the accusations against Coomer made by Trump’s lawyers and supporters, it found no evidence that they were true.

Newsmax, which ran Dominion’s denials of the accusations when they were made, also said it had found no evidence that Coomer had spoken to “Antifa” or any partisan organization.

“We would like to apologize for any harm that our reporting of the allegations against Dr. Coomer may have caused to Dr. Coomer and his family,” the network said. He said in his lawsuit that he had gone into hiding because of death threats.

Coomer’s lawsuit also targets the Trump campaign, lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, columnist Michelle Malkin, the website Gateway Pundit, Colorado activist Joseph Oltmann and One America News Network. Those claims are continuing, a spokeswoman said.

Neither Newsmax nor a Coomer spokeswoman would comment on whether Coomer was paid anything to drop the company from his lawsuit.

Newsmax also told its audience, many of them Trump supporters that “many of the states whose results were contested by the Trump campaign after the November 2020 election have conducted extensive recounts and audits, and each of these states certified the results as legal and final.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the couple forced a child to record them performing sexual acts.
Moline couple arrested on charges of sexually exploiting a minor
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal has released the results of her office’s...
State’s Attorney: Fatal Rock Island police shooting of DeShawn Tatum justified
Davenport police say 25-year-old Trai Anderson of Davenport has been charged with first-degree...
Davenport man sentenced to 30 years in prison in fatal 2020 stabbing
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
Women involved in the production of the new X9 combine at Harvester Works in East Moline.
Women have direct role in producing John Deere’s new X9 combine

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Giuliani search warrant resolved Justice Department dispute
WVIK, Quad Cities NPR receives grant money from the United Way for Hidden Conversations podcast.
WVIK receives United Way grant for ‘Hidden Conversations’ podcast on the Black Experience
Flood two years later: Downtown Davenport businesses hoping to make a comeback after flood,...
Flood two years later: Downtown Davenport businesses hoping to make a comeback after flood, pandemic
In this combination photo, actress Esmé Bianco appears at HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season...
Actor Esmé Bianco sues Marilyn Manson, alleging sexual abuse