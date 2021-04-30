Officials: Man convicted of burglary wanted after failing to return to work release

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is wanted after he failed to report back to the Davenport Residential Correction Facility on Thursday according to officials.

Brian Luther Clark, convicted of 1st-degree burglary in Clinton County, was released to the work release facility on April 29.

He is described as being 5′8 and weighing 227 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the local police department.

Work Release Escape Notice: Davenport pic.twitter.com/44Vzw5mdc5 — Iowa Corrections (@IowaCorrections) April 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.