Officials: Man convicted of burglary wanted after failing to return to work release

Brian Luther Clark, convicted of 1st-degree burglary in Clinton County, was released to the...
Brian Luther Clark, convicted of 1st-degree burglary in Clinton County, was released to the work release facility on April 29.(kwqc, dept. of corrections)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is wanted after he failed to report back to the Davenport Residential Correction Facility on Thursday according to officials.

Brian Luther Clark, convicted of 1st-degree burglary in Clinton County, was released to the work release facility on April 29.

He is described as being 5′8 and weighing 227 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the local police department.

