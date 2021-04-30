Advertisement

Police: Davenport man fired gun towards vehicle multiple times Thursday

Ramon Charles Tenorio, 20, of Davenport, faces one count of going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Thursday after police say he shot towards a vehicle multiple times.

Ramon Tenorio, 20, faces one count of going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

Online records show he posted $5,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the Scott County Jail less than two hours after he was booked.

He has a preliminary hearing on May 20.

Davenport police were dispatched at 4:34 p.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of Brown Street for a report of gunfire.

Police say in an arrested affidavit that Tenorio ran to a vehicle and armed himself with a gun with the intent of firing it at another person in a vehicle.

According to the affidavit, he fired nine times towards the vehicle without justification. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

