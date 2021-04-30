Advertisement

Police: Man arrested after woman is stabbed multiple times in East Moline

Police say Richard L. Lomas has been arrested and charged following a stabbing that happened in...
Police say Richard L. Lomas has been arrested and charged following a stabbing that happened in East Moline Friday morning.(kwqc, east moline police dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested after a woman was left with multiple stab wounds according to police.

The East Moline Police Department received a call early Friday morning saying a woman was stabbed. Crews responded to the 800 block of 15th Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.

The caller was a woman who said she had been stabbed by her boyfriend multiple times according to police.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim who was stabbed multiple times. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers were able to quickly locate the suspect in the area who they have identified as Richard L. Lomas.

Officials say Lomas was taken into custody after a “brief struggle” with officers. Lomas is being held at the Rock Island County Jail.

Lomas is charged with aggravated domestic battery. Lomas does not have a bond set at this time and will see a Judge at a first appearance on Saturday, May 1.

The incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department. Anyone who has any information is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the Crime Stopper P3 App.

