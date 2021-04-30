Advertisement

QCA Teen Artist at The Freight House

She launches her art booth this weekend at the farmer’s market
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

We are entering the month of May and the outdoor farmer’s markets are opening in the QCA! Ellie Cupp, an 18-year-old recent high school graduate & artist, joined PSL over Zoom to talk about her art and the exciting launch of her art booth this upcoming weekend (May1-2, 2021) at The Freight House Farmer’s Market in downtown Davenport. The show was honored to feature Ellie’s very first public promotion of her art/art business. Watch the video to learn more.

Cupp revealed that she only started creating in this new art form within the last four or five months. Most of the featured works are inspired by nature, landscapes, and U.S. National Parks. Her mother, Jennifer Cupp, sells her homemade Buttercupp Candles (and has been a previous guest on PSL).

Freight House Farmer’s Market / 421 River Drive / Davenport, IA / 563-322-6009 / shop.freighthousefarmersmarket.com /

We did a little photo shoot today getting Ellie Cupp ready for her Etsy shop and art booth this weekend at the Freight...

Posted by Jennifer Shook Cupp on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

