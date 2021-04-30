QCA Teen Artist at The Freight House

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

We are entering the month of May and the outdoor farmer’s markets are opening in the QCA! Ellie Cupp, an 18-year-old recent high school graduate & artist, joined PSL over Zoom to talk about her art and the exciting launch of her art booth this upcoming weekend (May1-2, 2021) at The Freight House Farmer’s Market in downtown Davenport. The show was honored to feature Ellie’s very first public promotion of her art/art business. Watch the video to learn more.

Cupp revealed that she only started creating in this new art form within the last four or five months. Most of the featured works are inspired by nature, landscapes, and U.S. National Parks. Her mother, Jennifer Cupp, sells her homemade Buttercupp Candles (and has been a previous guest on PSL).

Freight House Farmer’s Market / 421 River Drive / Davenport, IA / 563-322-6009 / shop.freighthousefarmersmarket.com /

