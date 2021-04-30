QCSO: An Evening with Renee Elise Goldsberry

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

For one night only, Hamilton Star Renée Elise Goldsberry joins the QCSO for an evening of Broadway, Pop, and Soul favorites. Star of both stage and screen, Goldsberry is best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway smash Hamilton. Her brilliant performance garnered her a Tony Award and Grammy Award. Experience her incredible voice live as she performs selections from Broadway hits including Hamilton, Rent, and The Lion King, plus songs by Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, Bob Dylan, and more!

Brian Baxter, Executive Director of Quad City Symphony Orchestra, joins PSL to talk about the exciting event at LeClaire Park bandshell. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and COVID mitigations will be enforced. Watch the featured interview to learn more about the concert and how to get tickets---which WILL NOT be sold on site.

