Advertisement

QCSO: An Evening with Renee Elise Goldsberry

May 15 at 7:30 p.m. at LeClaire Park Bandshell
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

For one night only, Hamilton Star Renée Elise Goldsberry joins the QCSO for an evening of Broadway, Pop, and Soul favorites. Star of both stage and screen, Goldsberry is best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway smash Hamilton. Her brilliant performance garnered her a Tony Award and Grammy Award. Experience her incredible voice live as she performs selections from Broadway hits including HamiltonRent, and The Lion King, plus songs by Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, Bob Dylan, and more!

Brian Baxter, Executive Director of Quad City Symphony Orchestra, joins PSL to talk about the exciting event at LeClaire Park bandshell. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and COVID mitigations will be enforced. Watch the featured interview to learn more about the concert and how to get tickets---which WILL NOT be sold on site.

BUY TICKETS HERE! (Tickets are selling fast)

Quad City Symphony Orchestra / 563-322-7276 / 327 Brady Street / Davenport, IA 52801

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the couple forced a child to record them performing sexual acts.
Moline couple arrested on charges of sexually exploiting a minor
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal has released the results of her office’s...
State’s Attorney: Fatal Rock Island police shooting of DeShawn Tatum justified
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
Davenport police say 25-year-old Trai Anderson of Davenport has been charged with first-degree...
Davenport man sentenced to 30 years in prison in fatal 2020 stabbing
The 61 Drive In Theatre will be opening for its 71st season on Friday, May 7. They announced...
61 Drive In Theatre announces opening weekend

Latest News

After a decade of service, Illinois Congressman Cheri Bustos has announced she will not seek...
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announces she will not seek reelection
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa reports 373 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths over 24 hours
Officials in Louisa County are asking for help from the community in locating a suspect who...
Man out on parole wanted in Louisa County; considered armed and dangerous
Student Built Home
Student Built Home