Rock Island Public Library announces mobile library schedule

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Public Library has released its mobile library schedule and it will begin on Monday, May 3.

Officials announced the days and times will remain the same; three stops daily Monday - Thursday, however, some locations have changed.

Bookmobile routes through July 29 are as follows:

Monday 10 to 11:30 a.m. St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 31st Avenue, Rock Island 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Blackhawk State Park, 4801 11th Street, Rock Island 4 to 5:40 p.m. Martin Luther King Community Center, 620 9th Street, Rock Island

Tuesday 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dollar Tree, 480 10th Avenue E, Milan 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. South Park Presbyterian Church, 1501 30th St, Rock Island 4 to 5:30 p.m. Edgewood Baptist Church, 2704 38th Street, Rock Island

Wednesday 10 to 11:30 a.m. Rauch Family Park, 400 16th Avenue, Rock Island 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Longview Park, 1300 17th Street, Rock Island 4 to 5:30 p.m. St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Avenue, Rock Island

Thursday 10 to 11:30 a.m. Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Avenue 2:30 to 3:30 pm Centennial Shelter Park, Lock 31, Big Island Road, Milan 4 to 5:30 p.m. Goodwill, 4664 44th Street, Rock Island



Library2Go will also appear at the Saturday, May 22 Girl Scouts Imagination event at Hauberg Center, and will visit Spring Forward Learning Center summer learning camps in June and July.

The Rock Island Public Library Children’s Department plans to take advantage of the outdoor setting to offer “Summer2Go with Library2Go” events at area parks. For details, see the Library’s June and July events calendar.

The Mobile Library2Go vehicle extends community access to library materials, held items, return capabilities, library card signup or renewals, and free WIFI access, including ROCK fi homework hotspot connections for Rock Island/Milan school district students. The WIFI signal extends around the vehicle. Staff will bring items out to patrons, as onboard entry is still unavailable due to distance requirements.

For more news from the Rock Island Public Library, visit www.rockislandlibrary.org, follow the library on social media and YouTube, or call 309-732-7323 (READ.)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.