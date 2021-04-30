Solar project under way at Quad Cities International

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A new carport is going up at the Quad Cities International Airport and along with it, will be solar panels. The panels, which convert energy from the sun into electricity, will be installed on the parking lot carport and the terminal building roof. Energy from the panels will be used to power both the airport and the carport.

The carport’s 200 spots in the short-term parking lot will also include five electric vehicle charging stations, when completed. The project was delayed because of the pandemic. It’s expected to be finished by the end of summer.

“We are fortunate to have this opportunity to bring a clean energy source to the airport to offset the footprint that airports create,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E., executive director.

WCP Financials, LLC d/b/a/ Solar USA was contracted to design and construct a carport and rooftop mounted solar system. The system will generate enough power to offset more than 50-percent of the airport’s current usage. The airport anticipates saving millions of dollars for energy expenses over the life of the system.

The Power Purchase Agreement forged between QC Airport and WCP Financials, LLC d/b/a/ Solar USA was made possible through federal and state renewable energy incentives that subsidizes a portion of the cost to install the solar system. Solar USA funded 100% of the cost of the system, and the QC Airport agreed to purchase 100% of the renewable energy the solar system generates at a discounted kW-h energy rate.

Airport officials say at this time, only 20-percent of public U.S. airports are using solar power.

