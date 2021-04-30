Advertisement

Student Built Home

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -

24 North Scott seniors, along with their instructors and the support of Diamond Builders & The Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association have literally built a house! These kids are all part of the “Student Built Homes” program of North Scott – which includes Bettendorf & Pleasant Valley students.

Joining PSL to talk about the home (WHICH HAS ALREADY SOLD!) are Jason Cousino, Student Built Homes Instructor, and North Scott students, Rachel Costello and Ty Murphy. Costello has already signed on with River City Engineering for an apprenticeship and Murphy has an plumbing & pipefitters apprenticeship at Peterson Plumbing.

At the end of each school year, finishing juniors are selected to participate during their senior year based on their submitted application, attendance, math skills, behavior and grades received from their Industrial Trades classes. Once selected into this very special program, they will earn 8 high school credits and 12 College credits with Eastern Iowa Community College. They work the equivalent of 4 class periods per day, each class is 80 minutes long. The students are on site from 7:35-3:30 every other day, with a 1-hour lunch break. There is a group of students 12 on “A” day, and a group of 12 students on “B” day.

This is hands on experience! The students are learning, building, and working with contractors in the fields of: Plumbing, electrical, dry walling, painting, siding, windows & more. The success rate of job placement after this program is 100% for students who want to continue in the trades and have proven their ability.

The 2021 completed house has already received an offer and the program is always in search of land for the future years.

CONGRATULATIONS North Scott High seniors on a house well built!! The "Student Built Homes" program shines in Eldridge!...

Posted by Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

