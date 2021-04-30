Advertisement

TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration has extended a requirement that passengers on planes, trains and buses wear face masks.

The rule was set to expire May 11 but will now run through Sept. 13.

TSA said children up to 2 and people with certain disabilities will continue to be exempted from the rule.

Airlines and their unions had pushed for an extension, saying mandatory masks have helped keep passengers and airline workers safe during the pandemic.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— India sets another global record with more than 386,000 daily cases

— Pfizer-BioNTech seeks vaccine approval for children ages 12-15

Brazil backs away from the virus brink, but remains at risk

— As virus engulfs India, diaspora watches with despair

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the couple forced a child to record them performing sexual acts.
Moline couple arrested on charges of sexually exploiting a minor
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal has released the results of her office’s...
State’s Attorney: Fatal Rock Island police shooting of DeShawn Tatum justified
Davenport police say 25-year-old Trai Anderson of Davenport has been charged with first-degree...
Davenport man sentenced to 30 years in prison in fatal 2020 stabbing
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
Women involved in the production of the new X9 combine at Harvester Works in East Moline.
Women have direct role in producing John Deere’s new X9 combine

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Giuliani search warrant resolved Justice Department dispute
WVIK, Quad Cities NPR receives grant money from the United Way for Hidden Conversations podcast.
WVIK receives United Way grant for ‘Hidden Conversations’ podcast on the Black Experience
In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a Dominion Voting Systems voting machine is seen in Atlanta.
Newsmax apologizes to Dominion worker for false allegations
Flood two years later: Downtown Davenport businesses hoping to make a comeback after flood,...
Flood two years later: Downtown Davenport businesses hoping to make a comeback after flood, pandemic
In this combination photo, actress Esmé Bianco appears at HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season...
Actor Esmé Bianco sues Marilyn Manson, alleging sexual abuse