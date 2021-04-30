Advertisement

Why women and older adults make up majority of those fully vaccinated

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - About one out of every three adults in both Iowa and Illinois are now fully vaccinated. When you look at who is getting their vaccine, two trends clearly stick out.

The first trend we see is those 65 and older receiving the vaccine against COVID-19 at much higher rates than the rest of the population. We know this was intentional, as older adults are at a higher risk for COVID-19. In Illinois, those 65 and older make up about 16 percent of the population but make up 35 percent of those who have been vaccinated. In Iowa we see that same trend, only amplified. Those 65 and older make up 17 percent of the population, but that group has received more than 50 percent of the vaccines in Iowa.

Epidemiologist Rebecca Heick says older residents getting the majority of the vaccines right away was something we expected, and it worked to our benefit. “It’s also important when we think about it in the context of not just the individual not becoming seriously ill requiring hospitalization, etc, but also in terms of the bigger picture. It was really important for us to start targeting groups that were high risk for hospitalization and things like intensive care,” explains Heick.

Another trend that might surprise some is the fact that women are getting vaccinated at higher rates than men. While women are about 50 percent of the population, they make up around 55 percent of those fully vaccinated in Illinois, and nearly 58 percent in Iowa. Heick says this makes sense, as statistically, women are more likely to put their health first, and that includes getting the vaccine. “One of the things that’s really important to keep in mind is that just in terms of overall health care and prevention care-seeking, women have a much greater tendency to seek out those preventive care steps. They’re much more likely than men to, for example, go in for annual physicals or to follow up on something that their healthcare provider may be mentioned at their last checkup,” shares Heick. Women on average also live longer than men, which could play a role since as we noted, those 65 and older have received their vaccine first.

Heick also noted women make up about three-quarters of our full-time health care workers and educators, which were both groups to have gotten prioritized in the vaccination process as they were on the frontlines.

Health officials urge you to get your vaccine as soon as you can, especially since we continue to see covid variants spread throughout the country and world.

