Windy & very warm by Saturday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - High pressure will settle into the area today bringing sunshine and north winds which will keep highs to the mid and upper 60s. Winds will turn to the south tonight and pick up by Saturday morning. This will boost highs into the low 80s, very similar to what we saw earlier this week. Another cold front will arrive on Sunday, but it appears any chance for rain will be after sunset and no severe weather is expected. Rounds of showers are likely Monday into Tuesday, but it’s too early to determine rainfall mounts. Temps will be slightly below normal for the first week of May.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 68º. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 48°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny & windy. High: 82º.

