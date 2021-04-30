Advertisement

Windy & very warm by Saturday

Highs around 80 Saturday & Sunday
Last sunset before 8PM until mid August
Last sunset before 8PM until mid August(KWQC)
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - High pressure will settle into the area today bringing sunshine and north winds which will keep highs to the mid and upper 60s. Winds will turn to the south tonight and pick up by Saturday morning. This will boost highs into the low 80s, very similar to what we saw earlier this week. Another cold front will arrive on Sunday, but it appears any chance for rain will be after sunset and no severe weather is expected. Rounds of showers are likely Monday into Tuesday, but it’s too early to determine rainfall mounts. Temps will be slightly below normal for the first week of May.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 68º. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 48°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny & windy. High: 82º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Police say the couple forced a child to record them performing sexual acts.
Moline couple arrested on charges of sexually exploiting a minor
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal has released the results of her office’s...
State’s Attorney: Fatal Rock Island police shooting of DeShawn Tatum justified
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
Davenport police say 25-year-old Trai Anderson of Davenport has been charged with first-degree...
Davenport man sentenced to 30 years in prison in fatal 2020 stabbing
The 61 Drive In Theatre will be opening for its 71st season on Friday, May 7. They announced...
61 Drive In Theatre announces opening weekend

Latest News

Windy & warm this weekend
FAF Billboard
Mild sun into the weekend!
First Alert Forecast - Cool overnight with 40s becoming highs near 70 Friday afternoon
First Alert Forecast - Cool overnight with 40s becoming highs near 70 Friday afternoon
Warmer this weekend
Becoming sunny this afternoon