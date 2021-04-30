Women have direct role in producing John Deere’s new X9 combine

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - We recently reported on John Deere unveiling a new, super combine being built at a the Harvester Works factory in East Moline. While the company is proud of the accomplishment, some women who were directly involved in the development of the X9, also have reason to celebrate.

“It was really exciting to launch from scratch and start fresh.” That’s the feeling expressed by manufacturing engineer Beth Wolfs. She was involved in building an assembly line from the ground up for Deere’s new X9 combine, the biggest in its fleet. The machine, featuring smart technology and greater capacity is grabbing global attention, but it also serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to diversity.

Tami Hedgren was also involved in the project after advancing in a 25 year career at Deere. “Right here, I was the first female manager for this factory, first business leader Seeding Group, first factory manager in Spain,” she recalled.

Both women are described by Deere as groundbreakers. And while they say they have had company support, they admit it hasn’t always been easy.

“You walk into a new role and where there are tasks that men have been performing for 10, 20 years, all of a sudden you are looked at a little bit differently, ‘cause a woman entered the workforce,” Wolfs said.

Wolfs grew up on an Iowa farm and was the first in her family to graduate from high school and later, got a degree in engineering. She says despite some of the challenges, working for Deere is a dream come true.

Linda Baker also appreciates her job. She’s been working as an assembler for 17 years and now gets to help build the X9. She’s not the first woman on the factory floor, but because of those before her, she says she feels like she belongs.

“I really feel equal, they make me feel equal,” she said. “I really like the people I work with and we build a really good machine.”

All three women also have children. Hedgren says she struggled with the demands of her job and family, so she started a moms group to help others. And they say Deere has supported in other ways with a mindset that inclusion, equity and diversity translates into a better product.

“We want to continue to work on and grow it so we continue to look like our communities and we look like our customers,” said Hedgren. “The whole purpose is innovation comes from diversity of thought,” she added.

So whether a manager, an engineer or assembler, the role of women is well-established in this workplace. Still, with only about 11-to-27 percent of women in Deere’s global workforce, it appears there’s room for more *firsts* down the road.

Other facts:

11.6% Deere production workers are women

15.3 % Senior Managers are women

20.2% Managers are women

27% Salaried employees are women

27.3% Board of Directors are women

-Six U.S. Deere plants have female factory managers.

-A survey by Forbes Magazine recognized Deere as one of the best employers for diversity in 2021.

